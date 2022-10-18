- Big Pharma Eli Lilly And Co LLY has agreed to acquire Boston biotech Akouos Inc AKUS for a 78% premium over Monday’s closing price of $7.01.
- Lilly is paying $12.50 per share. Lilly is also shelling out one contingent value right (CVR) for up to $3 a share.
- The transaction is valued at approximately $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount of up to approximately $610 million.
- Akouos has integrated expertise across otology, inner ear drug delivery, and adeno-associated viral gene therapies for inner ear conditions and hearing loss.
- Its lead program, AK-OTOF, attempts to treat hearing loss resulting from mutations in the otoferlin gene. AK-OTOF received its first IND clearance last month, and a Phase 1/2 trial is being planned.
- The company plans to provide an update on clinical trial initiation activities later this year.
- Other pipeline programs are designed for other genetic hearing loss conditions.
- Price Action: AKUS shares are up 87.90% at $13.17 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
