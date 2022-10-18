ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Roche Posts Lower Quarterly Sales As Demand For COVID Products Slide

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
Roche Posts Lower Quarterly Sales As Demand For COVID Products Slide
  • Roche Holdings AG RHHBY Q3 FY22 sales reached CHF14.74 billion, down 6% Y/Y due to lower sales from COVID-19 treatments and diagnostics.
  • "The third quarter of 2022 was particularly challenging due to base effects, as the demand for COVID-19 medicines and tests was exceptionally high in the same quarter of 2021," the company said.
  • "Despite an increasing incidence rate for COVID-19, actually, we don't see an increase in the demand for COVID-19-related products," CEO Severin Schwan told journalists in a call, Reuters reported, adding this was valid for both tests as well as drugs Ronapreve and Actemra.
  • Recently, Roche announced the launch of its next-generation portfolio of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark. 
  • Distribution of the new rapid test portfolio is projected to begin in the coming weeks.
  • Related: These Stocks Are On The Radar After Biogen-Eisai's Surprising Alzheimer's Trial Win.
  • The newer medicines Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (hemophilia), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy), and Phesgo (breast cancer) continued their strong growth. 
  • Ocrevus sales increased 16% to CHF 1.52 billion, while Hemlibra jumped 23% to CHF 952 million.
  • Guidance: The company reaffirmed its guidance for full-year revenue to be flat or grow by a "low-single-digit" percentage, excluding foreign exchange effects.
  • It also reiterated that the percentage gain in core earnings per share would be in the "low- to mid-single digit" range.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed higher by 1.78% at $41.20 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral