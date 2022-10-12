Roche To Introduce Next-Generation Portfolio Of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

by

Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has announced the launch of its next-generation portfolio of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (2.0) for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark.

has announced the launch of its next-generation portfolio of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (2.0) for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark. Distribution of the new rapid test portfolio is projected to begin in the coming weeks.

Roche builds upon one of the broadest portfolios of COVID-19 rapid testing solutions with three new test configurations featuring enhanced performance through an improved capture antibody and new digital data sharing capabilities to all tests.

All tests work seamlessly with navify Pass, Roche's digital solution that allows individuals and healthcare professionals to store, display immediately, and share COVID-19 vaccination status and test results through a unique data matrix.

Roche maintains the capacity to provide tens of millions of tests each month to meet sustained high worldwide demand from individuals and healthcare professionals.

Using nasopharyngeal and nasal swab samples, respectively, the tests deliver reliable results in as few as 15 minutes in individuals with or without symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Lab testing showed that all three tests could qualitatively detect major variants of concern, including Delta and Omicron variants. Emerging variants are continuously monitored.

Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $40.53 on Tuesday.

