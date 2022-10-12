Roche To Introduce Next-Generation Portfolio Of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

- Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has announced the launch of its next-generation portfolio of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (2.0) for self-testing and professional use in countries accepting the CE Mark.
- Distribution of the new rapid test portfolio is projected to begin in the coming weeks.
- Roche builds upon one of the broadest portfolios of COVID-19 rapid testing solutions with three new test configurations featuring enhanced performance through an improved capture antibody and new digital data sharing capabilities to all tests.
- All tests work seamlessly with navify Pass, Roche’s digital solution that allows individuals and healthcare professionals to store, display immediately, and share COVID-19 vaccination status and test results through a unique data matrix.
- Roche maintains the capacity to provide tens of millions of tests each month to meet sustained high worldwide demand from individuals and healthcare professionals.
- Using nasopharyngeal and nasal swab samples, respectively, the tests deliver reliable results in as few as 15 minutes in individuals with or without symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
- Lab testing showed that all three tests could qualitatively detect major variants of concern, including Delta and Omicron variants. Emerging variants are continuously monitored.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $40.53 on Tuesday.
