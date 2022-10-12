FDA Authorizes Pfizer/BioNtech's Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots For Kids 5-11 Years

by

The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE's BNTX 10-µg booster dose of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age.

Clinical data from a Phase 2/3 trial showed a booster dose of 30-µg Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine elicited a superior immune response compared to the companies' original COVID-19 vaccine, with a favorable safety profile.

Additionally, preclinical data showed that a booster dose of the 30-µg BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine generated a strong neutralizing antibody response.

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency requesting a variation of the companies' marketing authorization to include a 10-µg booster dose of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.

A Phase 1/2/3 pediatric study is currently underway to evaluate different dosing regimens and dose levels of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine across age groups.

Price Action: BNTX shares are up 6.41% at $137.79, and PFE stock is up 1.59% at $42.58 on the last check Wednesday.

