Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 11:21 AM | 1 min read
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
  • Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years.
  • The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster dose for adolescents 12 to 17 years old, each following a completed primary series of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines or a previous booster. 
  • Related: As Moderna Grapples With Supply Shortage, FDA Gives Nod To Additional Lots of COVID-19 Booster.
  • Earlier this month, Moderna refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to developing its famed COVID-19 vaccine after Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Moderna's refusal was based on commercial and safety concerns.
  • Last month, mRNA-1273.222, targeting the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, received FDA EUA for adults. 
  • Moderna is working to finalize its EUA application for children ages six months to 5 years old. The application is expected to be completed later this year.
  • Earlier today, Moderna said Merck & Co Inc MRK exercised an option to develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine jointly.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 9.17% at $131.79 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby

