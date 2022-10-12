Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot

- Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years.
- The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster dose for adolescents 12 to 17 years old, each following a completed primary series of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines or a previous booster.
- Related: As Moderna Grapples With Supply Shortage, FDA Gives Nod To Additional Lots of COVID-19 Booster.
- Earlier this month, Moderna refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property related to developing its famed COVID-19 vaccine after Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines.
- Moderna's refusal was based on commercial and safety concerns.
- Last month, mRNA-1273.222, targeting the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, received FDA EUA for adults.
- Moderna is working to finalize its EUA application for children ages six months to 5 years old. The application is expected to be completed later this year.
- Earlier today, Moderna said Merck & Co Inc MRK exercised an option to develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine jointly.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 9.17% at $131.79 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo by mufidpwt via Pixaby
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral