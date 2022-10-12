ñol

US Health Official Says Updated COVID-19 Boosters Should Offer Protection Amid Tracking Emerging Variants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. health officials are tracking several coronavirus omicron subvariants that more easily evade immunity, rendering many treatments ineffective.
  • But the new booster shots should provide protection, said Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force.
  • In September, the U.S. rolled out updated omicron-targeted boosters against the omicron BA.5 variant. 
  • Pfizer Inc’s PFE new shots are available for individuals aged 12 and above, while adults ages 18 and older can receive Moderna Inc’s MRNA boosters.
  • Related: As Moderna Grapples With Supply Shortage, FDA Gives Nod To Additional Lots of COVID-19 Booster.
  • According to CDC data, omicron BA.5 is causing about 80% of new infections in the U.S. Other subvariants such as BA.2.75, BA.4.6, and BF.7 are also causing the infection but are small in number.
  • In a CNBC report, Jha said health officials expect infections to increase from November through January, adding that it is hard to predict whether there will be a significant surge because the virus is evolving.
  • Jha also criticized Congress for failing to pass the White House’s request for $22 billion in Covid funding.
  • “No doubt about it, that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding,” Jha said.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

