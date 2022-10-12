US Health Official Says Updated COVID-19 Boosters Should Offer Protection Amid Tracking Emerging Variants

- The U.S. health officials are tracking several coronavirus omicron subvariants that more easily evade immunity, rendering many treatments ineffective.
- But the new booster shots should provide protection, said Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force.
- In September, the U.S. rolled out updated omicron-targeted boosters against the omicron BA.5 variant.
- Pfizer Inc’s PFE new shots are available for individuals aged 12 and above, while adults ages 18 and older can receive Moderna Inc’s MRNA boosters.
- According to CDC data, omicron BA.5 is causing about 80% of new infections in the U.S. Other subvariants such as BA.2.75, BA.4.6, and BF.7 are also causing the infection but are small in number.
- In a CNBC report, Jha said health officials expect infections to increase from November through January, adding that it is hard to predict whether there will be a significant surge because the virus is evolving.
- Jha also criticized Congress for failing to pass the White House’s request for $22 billion in Covid funding.
- “No doubt about it, that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding,” Jha said.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
