PDS Biotech Highlights Expanded Data From PDS0101 Triple Combination Trial In HPV-Positive Cancers

PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB announced expanded interim data in the Phase 2 trial investigating the PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers.

The triple combination is being studied in CPI-naïve and -refractory patients with advanced HPV-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

M9241 and bintrafusp alfa are owned by Merck KGaA MKKGY , Darmstadt, Germany.

Survival data: 66% (19/29) of HPV 16-positive CPI refractory patients in the cohort were alive at a median follow-up of 16 months. Historically, this group has a median overall survival of only 3-4 months.

Safety profile: 48% (24/50) of patients experienced Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (AEs), and 4% (2/50) patients experienced Grade 4 AEs. There were no grade 5 treatment-related AEs.

48% (24/50) of patients experienced Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (AEs), and 4% (2/50) patients experienced Grade 4 AEs. There were no grade 5 treatment-related AEs. About 75% (6/8) of CPI naïve patients were alive at a median of 25 months of follow-up. 38% (3/8) of responders had a complete response.

In June, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to PDS Biotechnology's PDS0101 plus Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.

