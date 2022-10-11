ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

PDS Biotech Highlights Expanded Data From PDS0101 Triple Combination Trial In HPV-Positive Cancers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read
PDS Biotech Highlights Expanded Data From PDS0101 Triple Combination Trial In HPV-Positive Cancers
  • PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB announced expanded interim data in the Phase 2 trial investigating the PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers.
  • The trial investigates PDS0101 in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents – M9241 and bintrafusp alfa.
  • The triple combination is being studied in CPI-naïve and -refractory patients with advanced HPV-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. 
  • M9241 and bintrafusp alfa are owned by Merck KGaA MKKGY, Darmstadt, Germany.
  • Survival data: 66% (19/29) of HPV 16-positive CPI refractory patients in the cohort were alive at a median follow-up of 16 months. Historically, this group has a median overall survival of only 3-4 months.
  • Safety profile: 48% (24/50) of patients experienced Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events (AEs), and 4% (2/50) patients experienced Grade 4 AEs. There were no grade 5 treatment-related AEs.
  • About 75% (6/8) of CPI naïve patients were alive at a median of 25 months of follow-up. 38% (3/8) of responders had a complete response. 
  • In June, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to PDS Biotechnology's PDS0101 plus Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.
  • Price Action: PDSB shares are up 12.36% at $3.76 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral