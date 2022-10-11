Merck Collaborates Ginkgo Bioworks to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA collaborated with Merck & Co Inc MRK to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts.
- Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its experience in cell engineering and enzyme design and its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process development/optimization, bioinformatics, and analytics to deliver optimal strains for the expression of targeted biocatalysts.
- Also read: Cathie Wood Favorite Ginkgo Bioworks Bolsters Biosecurity Platform Via This Acquisition.
- Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo will earn an upfront research and development fee and is eligible for success-based research and development milestone payments.
- In addition, Ginkgo is eligible to earn commercial milestone payments for each of a specified number of biocatalysis targets, which have the potential to total, in the aggregate, up to $144 million.
- Price Action: DNA shares are up 5.19% at $3.04 on the last check Tuesday.
