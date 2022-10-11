Merck Collaborates Ginkgo Bioworks to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

by

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA collaborated with Merck & Co Inc MRK to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts.

collaborated with to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts. Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its experience in cell engineering and enzyme design and its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process development/optimization, bioinformatics, and analytics to deliver optimal strains for the expression of targeted biocatalysts.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo will earn an upfront research and development fee and is eligible for success-based research and development milestone payments.

In addition, Ginkgo is eligible to earn commercial milestone payments for each of a specified number of biocatalysis targets, which have the potential to total, in the aggregate, up to $144 million.

Price Action: DNA shares are up 5.19% at $3.04 on the last check Tuesday.

