Merck Collaborates Ginkgo Bioworks to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Merck Collaborates Ginkgo Bioworks to Improve Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA collaborated with Merck & Co Inc MRK to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts. 
  • Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its experience in cell engineering and enzyme design and its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process development/optimization, bioinformatics, and analytics to deliver optimal strains for the expression of targeted biocatalysts.
  • Also read: Cathie Wood Favorite Ginkgo Bioworks Bolsters Biosecurity Platform Via This Acquisition.
  • Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo will earn an upfront research and development fee and is eligible for success-based research and development milestone payments. 
  • In addition, Ginkgo is eligible to earn commercial milestone payments for each of a specified number of biocatalysis targets, which have the potential to total, in the aggregate, up to $144 million. 
  • Price Action: DNA shares are up 5.19% at $3.04 on the last check Tuesday.

