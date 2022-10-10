Janssen Touts Encouraging Data From Two Ulcerative Colitis Treatments

- Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, announced data from an ongoing analysis of a Phase 2a trial of guselkumab and golimumab combo therapy for ulcerative colitis.
- The results showed that 12 weeks of combination induction therapy with guselkumab and golimumab, followed by a transition to guselkumab alone for maintenance, achieved a clinical remission rate at week 38 of 47.9%, a higher rate than induction and maintenance treatment with either guselkumab alone (31%) or golimumab alone (20.8%).
- Endoscopic improvements and the composite histologic-endoscopic endpoints & remission were higher in patients who received combination therapy followed by treatment with guselkumab than those who received guselkumab or golimumab alone.
- Patients receiving combination therapy followed by maintenance treatment with guselkumab and patients receiving only guselkumab monotherapy achieved the same rate of symptomatic remission of 69%, which was greater than the golimumab monotherapy group of 59.7%.
- Janssen also announced final data from the long-term extension (LTE) of the Phase 3 UNIFI study demonstrating the efficacy and safety of STELARA (ustekinumab) through four years of treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
- Among all patients who had achieved clinical response with STELARA during induction, 64.9% were in symptomatic remission after 44 weeks of maintenance.
- At week 200 (four years), this proportion of patients was 55.2%; most were not receiving corticosteroids.
