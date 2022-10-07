HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"

- HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.
- The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:
- Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
- Blockbuster potential of SACT-1’s in vivo neuroblastoma tumor reduction effects in combination with SOC chemotherapy
- The significant potential of the company’s nascent programs and ongoing collaborations to generate future value and importantly, near-term revenues.
- With Aptorum’s market cap of $39 million, the analyst believes revenues from Aptorum’s recent launch of NativusWell in Hong Kong de-risk concerns related to near-term financing needs.
- HC Wainwright thinks the shares are an attractive value proposition ahead of initiation of a Phase 2a trial of ALS-4 in patients with SA infections, Phase 1b/2a study with SACT-1 in neuroblastoma, and expansion of NativusWell commercialization viewed as positive catalysts by year-end 2022 or early 1Q23.
- Price Action: APM shares are up 4.40% at $0.9292 on the last check Friday.
