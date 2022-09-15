ñol

Aptorum Highlights Updates On Clinical Validation of RPIDD Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Aptorum Highlights Updates On Clinical Validation of RPIDD Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics
  • Aptorum Group Limited APM announced further updates on the analytical, retrospective, and prospective clinical validation of the RPIDD technology in patient samples employed under Illumina iSeq 100 and MiniSeq sequencing platforms.
  • RPIDD, using its proprietary developed depletion and enrichment technologies, has been clinically validated in over 100 patient samples. 
  • In the completed retrospective clinical validation, both iSeq 100 and MiniSeq employing the RPIDD workflow demonstrated 100% agreement with positive clinical data in identifying the causative pathogen. 
  • In addition, under both iSeq 100 and MiniSeq platforms, RPIDD showed 100% agreement with the negative clinical molecular diagnosis data on the relevant clinical samples. 
  • Separately, Aptorum announced the commercial launch of NativusWell in Hong Kong, a new dietary supplement supporting women's health throughout the Menopausal period. 
  • NativusWell contains a novel, non-hormonal bioactive ingredient, DOI, designed to support the overall health of women undergoing perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause.
  • Registration and distribution of NativusWell in the U.S., EU, the U.K., and China are being progressed in parallel as part of Nativus' ongoing global commercialization efforts.
  • Price Action: APM shares are up 4.83% at $1.52 on the last check Thursday.

