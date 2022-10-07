Pfizer's Partner BioNTech Signs Research Pact With Australia

by

Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 partner BioNTech SE BNTX will set up research and manufacturing centers in Australia.

The partnership would also involve setting up mRNA manufacturing facilities in Melbourne.

The partnership would also involve setting up mRNA manufacturing facilities in Melbourne.

As part of this collaboration, the State of Victoria and BioNTech will establish a research and innovation center, directed in partnership with the State, to support Australia's mRNA ecosystem by curating projects and to determine their potential transition into preclinical and clinical development, supported by BioNTech's advice and know-how.

The partnership will also include the research and development of experimental therapies, including mRNA-based product candidates for indications.

BioNTech will support the R&D efforts on a project-by-project basis with the company's expertise in mRNA research and clinical development of potential new products.

