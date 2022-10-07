Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response

- Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid.
- President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid.
- The U.S. government researchers have found that the rebound may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, Reuters reports.
- The researchers concluded that taking a longer course of the drug - beyond the recommended five days - was not required to reduce the risk of a recurrence, based on an investigation of a rebound in eight patients at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center.
- The FDA asked Pfizer to test an additional course of Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment.
- The repot added that all patients in the study had developed robust immune responses but higher levels of antibodies in the patients who experienced a rebound.
- None of the rebound patients required additional treatment or hospitalization.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.57% at $42.42 on the last check Friday.
