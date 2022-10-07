ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
  • Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. 
  • President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid.
  • The U.S. government researchers have found that the rebound may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, Reuters reports.
  • Also read: Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Benefited Only Older Adults, New Israel-Based Study Shows.
  • The researchers concluded that taking a longer course of the drug - beyond the recommended five days - was not required to reduce the risk of a recurrence, based on an investigation of a rebound in eight patients at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center.
  • The FDA asked Pfizer to test an additional course of Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment.
  • The repot added that all patients in the study had developed robust immune responses but higher levels of antibodies in the patients who experienced a rebound.
  • None of the rebound patients required additional treatment or hospitalization.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.57% at $42.42 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral