FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds

From allergies and insect bites to sunburns and irritations, the human skin can succumb to several conditions, including acne, psoriasis, blisters, hives, actinic keratosis, rosacea, and carbuncle.

Skin diseases are more prevalent than many think; they currently make up 1.79% of the global disease burden.

Zooming in on the U.S., the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) reports that 84.5 million Americans — 1 in 4 — are impacted by skin diseases.

In addition to the debilitating physical and emotional impact, skin diseases can have on people, they can also be a financial strain. Skin diseases cost the U.S. healthcare system $75 billion in medical, preventative and prescription, and nonprescription drug costs.

For every three Americans with skin disease, the AAD reports that a dermatologist saw only one.

To make matters worse, the dermatology association also observed that acne has become a significant problem among teenagers — more than 85% of young people suffer from at least one form of acne.

Demand for effective therapies is growing as cases continue to soar. Luckily, a large number of drugs from companies like AbbVie Inc. ABBV, GSK plc GSK, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, and Viatris Inc. VTRS have been approved to treat various dermatologic conditions.

These drugs are contributing to the growth of the global dermatology treatment market. The market size was $36.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.

For a company like Jupiter Wellness Inc. JUPW, which is ramping up research, development, and trial of new therapies, the market's growth, and need could present opportunities.

The company’s clinical pipeline of prescription skin-care therapeutics addresses health conditions such as eczema, burns, herpes, cold sores, and skin cancer.

Founded in 2018, Jupiter Wellness is engaged in early-stage manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of consumer products.

A Look At Jupiter Wellness’s Consumer Products

The Jupiter, Florida-based company’s clinical pipeline includes JW-100, a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for treating eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis.

Also in the pipeline is JW-300, a prescription product for treating burns, and JW-400, a nonprescription lotion/lip balm for treating symptoms of cold sores.

Eczema (JW-100): Topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (eczema)

According to Jupiter Wellness, studies showed that JW-100 cleared or reduced eczema symptoms after two weeks of use. Results suggest that JW-100 may potentially prove superior to existing prescription drugs.

A Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial is underway to evaluate the superiority of JW-100 to Eucrisa a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved topical drug) in mild to moderate eczema.

Female sexual wellness (RJ-101): Topical treatment for female libido loss

The company’s studies showed that RJ-100 increased nipple erection, sensitivity, and genital lubrication in clinical trials conducted on normal patients and those with nipple neuropathy.

Jupiter Wellness hopes to launch RJ-101 in 2023 and anticipates it will be sold as an over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for female sexual dysfunction and as a consumer product for general sexual wellness and pleasure.

Hair Loss (Minoxidil Booster): Topical treatment designed to improve Minoxidil efficacy

The company reports minoxidil is the only FDA-approved topical drug for treating common hair loss (androgenetic alopecia).

The company says clinical studies of Minoxidil Booster have shown it increases the enzymes needed for minoxidil to work, sulfotransferase enzymes, by up to seven times over a two-week period.

Minoxidil Booster has been licensed to Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, a $2.6 billion company and Japan’s leading seller of minoxidil products. It expects to launch the product commercially in 2023.

It has also been licensed to India-based Cosmofix Technology and Sanpellegrino Cosmetics and is expected to be launched soon.

Psoriasis and vitiligo (Photocil): Topical treatment for psoriasis and vitiligo

Jupiter Wellness says Photocil safely and effectively permits phototherapy treatments at home by blocking harmful radiation and allowing the passage of therapeutic ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

It is anticipated that Photocil will be available online in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2022 as an FDA-approved over-the-counter product under a United States Pharmacopeia (USP) monograph for psoriasis and vitiligo.

The company reports that clinical trial results showed that Photocil cream acts as a barrier to nontherapeutic radiation from the sun when skin is exposed to direct daylight.

Burns (JW-300): Topical treatment of first-degree burns and sun exposure

Jupiter Wellness reports that JW-300 was shown to significantly lower the incidence of burns in patients exposed to UV radiation.

JW-300 is being evaluated for sale as an after-sun consumer product to complement the company’s NoStingz sunscreen — topical protection from jellyfish, sea lice, and ultraviolet A (UVA)/ultraviolet B (UVB) rays — and legacy sun care product lines.

Cold sores (JW-400): Topical treatment for herpes labialis (cold sores)

Jupiter Wellness revealed that phase 1, a double-blind placebo-controlled investigational study in Europe and Asia with FDA-similar protocols initiated in preparation for FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) filing.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo from Shutterstock