ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Oramed Pharmaceuticals' Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Safety, Immunogenicity In Early Study
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc's ORMP subsidiary, Oravax Medical Increported preliminary data from its Phase 1 trial of an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Preliminary Phase 1 trial results from the first cohort include:
    • Significant antibody response (2-6 fold over baseline) as measured by multiple markers of immune response to VLP vaccine antigens observed in most patients dosed.
    • No safety issues were observed, including mild symptoms.
  • An open-label, Phase 1 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two concentrations of the COVID-19 vaccine administered orally as a two-dose schedule administered 21 days apart.
  • The first cohort of 12 eligible subjects received one capsule containing the low dose on day one and a second oral dose on day 21. The ongoing trial includes an additional 12 subjects (subjects 13-24) who will receive a high dose on day one and a second dose on day 21.
  • Subjects will be monitored for safety, tolerability, and antibody titers for 24 weeks after the first dose. An end-of-trial visit will take place 24 weeks after the first dose.
  • Price Action: ORMP shares are down 6.12% at $6.14 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral