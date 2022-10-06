ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Surrozen Inks Strategic Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim For Retinal Disease Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Surrozen Inks Strategic Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim For Retinal Disease Candidate
  • Surrozen Inc SRZN entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to research and develop SZN-413 for retinal diseases.
  • SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen's SWAP technology. 
  • It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular-associated diseases. 
  • In preclinical models of retinopathy, SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth, suppress pathological vessel growth, and reduce vascular leakage.
  • Also See: Surrozen's Q2 Earnings
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive an exclusive, worldwide license to develop SZN-413 and other Fzd4-specific Wnt-modulating molecules for all purposes, including as a treatment for retinal diseases, for an upfront of $12.5 million. 
  • Surrozen will also be eligible to receive up to $586.5 million in milestone payments.
  • After an initial joint research period, Boehringer Ingelheim will assume all development and commercial responsibilities.
  • Price Action: SRZN shares are up 9.40% at $2.36 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsGeneral