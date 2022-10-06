Sanofi, Provention Bio Ink Co-Promotion Pact For Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Candidate

by

Provention Bio Inc PRVB has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi SA SNY to launch Provention's lead investigational candidate, teplizumab, to delay type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.

Teplizumab is under FDA review, with an action date of November 17.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will commit commercial resources in the U.S. In exchange, Provention will reimburse field force-related expenses that Sanofi will incur in connection with commercializing teplizumab under the agreement.

Provention retains all rights to teplizumab and maintains responsibility for the commercialization strategy.

The company also granted Sanofi, in consideration of a one-time payment of $20 million, an exclusive, one-time right of first negotiation (ROFN) to obtain exclusive global rights to commercialize teplizumab for Type 1 diabetes.

Sanofi may exercise the ROFN, until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend within 2023 under certain conditions.

Simultaneously, Sanofi has agreed to purchase $35 million of Provention Bio's stock.

Price Action: PRVB shares are up 13.1% at $5.60 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

