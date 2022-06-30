ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

U.S. FDA Extends Review By Three Months For Provention Bio's Type 1 Diabetes Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
U.S. FDA Extends Review By Three Months For Provention Bio's Type 1 Diabetes Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its review period by three months for Provention Bio’s PRVB Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab in patients with type 1 diabetes.

The regulatory agency has set a new target action goal date of November 17, 2022. 

FDA plans to communicate proposed labeling and any post-marketing requirement or commitment requests by October 17, 2022, if no major deficiencies are identified during the review period.

Ashleigh Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO, commented : “We are committed to collaborating closely with the Agency as it completes its review. We want to thank the FDA for its continued diligence as we continue to work towards bringing this potential first disease modifying therapy to patients with type 1 diabetes in the United States, for whom there is currently no approved treatment other than a life-time of exogenous insulin therapy."

The agency is requiring additional time for the review following an information request made earlier this month to be a major amendment to the resubmission.

Provention Bio shares closed trading up 2 percent at $4 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA Review ExtensionBiotechPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral