Provention Bio's Coxsackievirus Vaccine Candidate Elicits Durable Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies At Six Months

Provention Bio Inc PRVB announced results from the final analysis of its first-in-human PROVENT study of PRV-101, a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate.

Provention is developing PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and its complications and the potential delay or prevention of associated autoimmune disorders T1D and celiac disease.

In this final analysis, six months following the last dose of the vaccine, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint confirming the tolerability observed in the previously reported interim analysis.

The results also showed the durability of viral neutralizing antibody (VNT) responses.

At this 6-month post-final dosing time point, the percentages of subjects in the high-dose PRV-101 arm who maintained high titers of VNT were 100% for most serotypes included in the vaccine and no less than 90% for all.

Price Action: PRVB shares are down 3.09% at $7.53 during the market session on the last check Monday.