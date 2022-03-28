QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Provention Bio's Coxsackievirus Vaccine Candidate Elicits Durable Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies At Six Months

by Vandana Singh
March 28, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read

Provention Bio Inc PRVB announced results from the final analysis of its first-in-human PROVENT study of PRV-101, a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate.

  • Provention is developing PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and its complications and the potential delay or prevention of associated autoimmune disorders T1D and celiac disease.
  • In this final analysis, six months following the last dose of the vaccine, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint confirming the tolerability observed in the previously reported interim analysis.
  • The results also showed the durability of viral neutralizing antibody (VNT) responses. 
  • At this 6-month post-final dosing time point, the percentages of subjects in the high-dose PRV-101 arm who maintained high titers of VNT were 100% for most serotypes included in the vaccine and no less than 90% for all.
  • Price Action: PRVB shares are down 3.09% at $7.53 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral