Provention Bio's Coxsackievirus Vaccine Candidate Elicits Durable Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies At Six Months

Provention Bio Inc PRVB announced results from the final analysis of its first-in-human PROVENT study of PRV-101, a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate.
- Provention is developing PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and its complications and the potential delay or prevention of associated autoimmune disorders T1D and celiac disease.
- In this final analysis, six months following the last dose of the vaccine, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint confirming the tolerability observed in the previously reported interim analysis.
- The results also showed the durability of viral neutralizing antibody (VNT) responses.
- At this 6-month post-final dosing time point, the percentages of subjects in the high-dose PRV-101 arm who maintained high titers of VNT were 100% for most serotypes included in the vaccine and no less than 90% for all.
- Price Action: PRVB shares are down 3.09% at $7.53 during the market session on the last check Monday.
