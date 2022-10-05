ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Takeda Seeks FDA Approval For Hereditary Angioedema Treatment For Younger Kids

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read
Takeda Seeks FDA Approval For Hereditary Angioedema Treatment For Younger Kids
  • The FDA has accepted Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK supplemental marketing application for the potential expanded use of TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in pediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age. 
  • Children with HAE under the age of 6 have no approved prophylaxis treatment. If approved, TAKHZYRO could potentially become the first treatment of its kind for this population.
  • Related: With Approval For Dengue Vaccine, Takeda May Find It Challenging To Compete Bigger Rivals.
  • The FDA has granted priority review of the application and indicated a decision is expected in the first half of 2023.
  • The application is based on data from the SPRING study, the first and only open-label Phase 3 trial for HAE patients under 12. 
  • TAKHZYRO is a prescription medicine used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years and older. 
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.99% at $13.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral