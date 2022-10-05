Takeda Seeks FDA Approval For Hereditary Angioedema Treatment For Younger Kids

- The FDA has accepted Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's TAK supplemental marketing application for the potential expanded use of TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in pediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age.
- Children with HAE under the age of 6 have no approved prophylaxis treatment. If approved, TAKHZYRO could potentially become the first treatment of its kind for this population.
- Related: With Approval For Dengue Vaccine, Takeda May Find It Challenging To Compete Bigger Rivals.
- The FDA has granted priority review of the application and indicated a decision is expected in the first half of 2023.
- The application is based on data from the SPRING study, the first and only open-label Phase 3 trial for HAE patients under 12.
- TAKHZYRO is a prescription medicine used to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years and older.
- Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.99% at $13.47 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.