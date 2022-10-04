ñol

Sanofi In-Licenses Preclinical Genetic Disease Candidate From An Unknown Biotech

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 1:18 PM | 1 min read
Sanofi In-Licenses Preclinical Genetic Disease Candidate From An Unknown Biotech
  • French pharma major Sanofi SA SNY entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with little-known U.S. biotech miRecule, an innovator of next-generation RNA therapeutics.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi will develop and commercialize a best-in-class antibody-RNA conjugate (ARC) for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). 
  • Sanofi is getting exclusive worldwide rights for the program, known as MC-DX4, while miRecule gets upfront and near-term milestones of about $30 million.
  • Additional biobucks could bring the deal's total value to nearly $400 million.
  • FSHD is the second most common type of muscular dystrophy – affecting more than one million individuals worldwide. 
  • Patients with causative genetic mutations experience lifelong deterioration of muscle function and progressive disability. 
  • Related: Amid RNA Setbacks, Start-Up Bets On Sanofi's siRNA Platform.
  • The collaboration will combine miRecule's anti-DUX4 RNA therapy (discovered through its proprietary DREAmiR platform) with Sanofi's proprietary muscle-targeted NANOBODY technology to join the two molecules into an ARC utilizing miRecule's NAVIgGator conjugation and formulation chemistry. 
  • The collaboration marks the first licensing transaction leveraging miRecule's proprietary DREAmiR discovery platform bolstering commitment to further expansion of the company's RNA therapeutic pipeline.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 1.76% at $39.88 on the last check Tuesday.

