Pfizer Touts Positive Data From Prostate Cancer Combo Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 10:54 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer Touts Positive Data From Prostate Cancer Combo Therapy Trial
  • Pfizer Inc PFE announced topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. 
  • The combo therapy met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with placebo plus Xtandi. 
  • The results of the primary endpoint exceeded the pre-specified hazard ratio of 0.696.
  • Results showed a trend toward improved overall survival, but these data are not yet mature. 
  • The safety of Talzenna plus Xtandi was generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine.
  • The company will submit detailed results from TALAPRO-2 for presentation at a near-term medical congress. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.24% at $44.24 on the last check Tuesday.

