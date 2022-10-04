Pfizer Touts Positive Data From Prostate Cancer Combo Therapy Trial

- Pfizer Inc PFE announced topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.
- The combo therapy met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with placebo plus Xtandi.
- The results of the primary endpoint exceeded the pre-specified hazard ratio of 0.696.
- Results showed a trend toward improved overall survival, but these data are not yet mature.
- The safety of Talzenna plus Xtandi was generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine.
- The company will submit detailed results from TALAPRO-2 for presentation at a near-term medical congress.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.24% at $44.24 on the last check Tuesday.
