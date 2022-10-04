Pfizer Touts Positive Data From Prostate Cancer Combo Therapy Trial

by

announced topline results from the Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study of Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The combo therapy met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with placebo plus Xtandi.

The results of the primary endpoint exceeded the pre-specified hazard ratio of 0.696.

Results showed a trend toward improved overall survival, but these data are not yet mature.

The safety of Talzenna plus Xtandi was generally consistent with the known safety profile of each medicine.

The company will submit detailed results from TALAPRO-2 for presentation at a near-term medical congress.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.24% at $44.24 on the last check Tuesday.

