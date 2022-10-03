Novo Nordisk Touts Another Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Win In Type 2 Diabetes

by

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has completed posting topline results across its six Phase 3a clinical trials in the ONWARDS program of once-weekly insulin icodec in people with diabetes.

In ONWARDS 5 study, once-weekly insulin icodec was found to be non-inferior to once-daily basal insulin in reducing HbA1c. With that, the 52-week open-label trial met its primary endpoint at the end of the study.

Novo’s icodec led to a reduction of -1.68% points on HbA1c, compared to -1.31% for the once-daily control. The study comprised 1,085 insulin-naive people with type 2 diabetes. Patients on icodec also used an app to guide their dosing.

The news adds to ONWARDS trial readouts dating back to April.

In July, the company announced headline results from the ONWARDS 3 and ONWARDS 4 Phase 3a trials with once-weekly insulin icodec.

Earlier this month, Novo picked up worldwide marketing rights to Zealand Pharma A/S ’s ZEAL diabetes treatment Zegalogue and inked a $1.1 billion buyout of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc FMTX for its sickle cell drug.

’s diabetes treatment Zegalogue and inked a $1.1 billion buyout of for its sickle cell drug. Novo Nordisk expects to file for regulatory approval of once-weekly insulin icodec in the U.S., the EU, and China in 1H of 2023.

Price Action: NVO shares are up 2.26% at $101.88 on the last check Monday.

