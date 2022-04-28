QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Novo Nordisk's Once-Weekly Insulin Icodec Shows Favorable Reduction In HbA1c In Type 2 Diabetes

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has announced topline results from Phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial, 26-week efficacy and safety treat-to-target trial investigating once-weekly insulin icodec vs. insulin degludec.
  • The study included 526 people with type 2 diabetes switching from daily insulin.
  • The trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to insulin degludec.
  • From an overall baseline HbA1c of 8.13%, once-weekly insulin icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of 0.93% compared to 0.71% for insulin degludec (estimated treatment difference: -0.22%).
  • No statistical difference in estimated hypoglycemia rates and no severe hypoglycemia events were observed for people treated with insulin icodec. 
  • The rates of severe or clinically significant hypoglycemia (blood glucose below 3 mmol/L) were 0.73 events per patient-year exposed to once-weekly insulin icodec and 0.27 events per patient-year exposed to insulin degludec. 
  • In the trial, once-weekly insulin icodec appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile.
  • The ONWARD program has another five trials undergoing testing once-weekly insulin icodec.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are down 0.74% at $110.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

