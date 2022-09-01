ñol

After Pfizer, Now Novo Nordisk Beefs Up Its Sickle Cell Portfolio With Forma Therapeutics Deal

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read
After Pfizer, Now Novo Nordisk Beefs Up Its Sickle Cell Portfolio With Forma Therapeutics Deal
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO has agreed to acquire Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc FMTX for $20 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.1 billion
  • The deal value offers a premium of 92% to Forma Therapeutics' volume-weighted average price per share over the past 30 days.
  • Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and rare blood disorders.
  • The acquisition of Forma Therapeutics, including its lead development candidate, etavopivat, is aligned with Novo Nordisk's strategy to complement and accelerate its scientific presence and pipeline in hemoglobinopathies.
  • Last month, Pfizer Inc PFE acquired Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT, a sickle cell player, for $68.50 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.
  • Forma Therapeutics' Etavopivat is an investigational oral, once-daily, selective pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator developed for SCD.
  • Etavopivat is currently being evaluated in a global phase 2/3 clinical trial (Hibiscus) in patients with SCD and a phase 2 trial (Gladiolus) in patients with transfusion-dependent SCD and thalassemia.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: FMTX shares are up 47.8% at $19.80 on the last check Thursday.

