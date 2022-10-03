Investigator Says Apellis' Lead Product Shows 'First Direct Evidence Of Slowing Geographic Atrophy Lesion Growth'

- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS announced new data from the 24-month Phase 3 OAKS study of pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
- Investigator Charles Wykoff called the "first direct evidence of function preservation by slowing GA growth" in an investigational treatment.
- Apellis' drug pegcetacoplan led to less retinal sensitivity loss versus sham within 250 microns on either side of the GA lesion over 24 months.
- Microperimetry was a key secondary endpoint measured only in the OAKS study. Statistically significant differences were not observed between pegcetacoplan and sham, given the large area of the retina assessed.
- Two post hoc analyses of microperimetry data showed positive trends with increasing effects over time, demonstrating that both monthly and every-other-month pegcetacoplan treatment preserved visual function of retinal cells near the GA lesion border compared to sham.
- The results will be included in the European marketing application that the company plans to submit by the end of this year.
- The U.S. marketing application is under Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Nov. 26.
- Price Action: APLS shares are down 12.7% at $59.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
