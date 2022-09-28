MaxCyte Inks Platform License With Vertex For Gene-Editing Program For Rare Blood Disorders

MaxCyte Inc MXCT has signed a strategic platform license with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Vertex obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform in developing its CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-edited therapy (exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001).
- MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.
- Exa-cel is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited cell therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) or sickle cell disease (SCD).
- The same MaxCyte technology was used in the development of exa-cel under an agreement between MaxCyte and CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP.
- On Tuesday, the FDA granted exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) a rolling review for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).
- Vertex will submit its biologics licensing application for exa-cel, beginning in November, and expects to complete the submission by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
- The company is on track to submit marketing applications to the European Medicines Agency by the end of the year.
