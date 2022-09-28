ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

MaxCyte Inks Platform License With Vertex For Gene-Editing Program For Rare Blood Disorders

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
MaxCyte Inks Platform License With Vertex For Gene-Editing Program For Rare Blood Disorders

MaxCyte Inc MXCT has signed a strategic platform license with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX.

  • Under the terms of the agreement, Vertex obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform in developing its CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-edited therapy (exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001).
  • MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue.
  • Exa-cel is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited cell therapy for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) or sickle cell disease (SCD).
  • The same MaxCyte technology was used in the development of exa-cel under an agreement between MaxCyte and CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP.
  • On Tuesday, the FDA granted exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) a rolling review for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).
  • Vertex will submit its biologics licensing application for exa-cel, beginning in November, and expects to complete the submission by the end of the first quarter of 2023. 
  • The company is on track to submit marketing applications to the European Medicines Agency by the end of the year.
  • Price Action: MXCT shares are up 10.2% at $6.40 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral