PhaseBio Might Have To Return Global Rights To Its Lead Program

- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
- Formerly known as PB2452, bentracimab reverses the effects of AstraZeneca Plc's AZN blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor)
- In January 2020, PhaseBio announced a financing and co-development partnership with SFJ Pharmaceuticals. PhaseBio retains exclusive worldwide commercial rights.
- In December 2021 annual filing, PhaseBio listed an explanatory paragraph relating to its substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
- The company engaged a financial advisor in Q1 of 2022.
- PhaseBio received several offers for the licensing and/or acquiring certain commercial rights to bentracimab.
- Each offer, however, would have required SFJ to refrain from terminating the co-development agreement and asserting accelerated termination payment obligations by PhaseBio. Hence, it could not move forward with any such alternatives.
- Price Action: PHAS shares traded 47.37% lower at $0.40 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
