ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Test Is First FDA Approved NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic To Detect Thyroid Cancers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read
Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Test Is First FDA Approved NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic To Detect Thyroid Cancers
  • The FDA approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's TMO Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to select patients with RET-fusion positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer who may be eligible for Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Retevmo (selpercatinib) treatment.
  • Related: FDA Approves Lilly's Retevmo, the First and Only RET Inhibitor For Solid Tumor Indications.
  • This marks the Oncomine Dx Target Test's first approval as a CDx for a therapy targeting RET-positive thyroid cancer and the second approval associated with RET-positive NSCLC.
  • The Oncomine Dx Target test is a next-generation sequencing-based test that can detect multiple alterations at once from a small sample size.
  • The test is the only globally distributable NGS CDx solution that has received regulatory approval in 17 countries for 15 targeted therapies, covering more than 550 million lives globally.
  • Price Action: TMO shares closed lower by 1.10% at $508.66 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral