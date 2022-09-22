ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

FDA Approves Lilly's Retevmo, the First and Only RET Inhibitor For Solid Tumor Indications

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 8:47 AM | 1 min read
FDA Approves Lilly's Retevmo, the First and Only RET Inhibitor For Solid Tumor Indications
  • The FDA has approved Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Retevmo (selpercatinib, 40 mg & 80 mg capsules) for solid tumors.
  • The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a rearranged during transfection (RET) gene fusion that has progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. 
  • This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on the overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication depends on clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.
  • The company said that in the LIBRETTO-001 trial, selpercatinib demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across various tumor types, with an overall response rate of 44%.
  • In addition to the tumor-agnostic approval, the FDA has granted traditional approval for Retevmo in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion. 
  • This FDA action broadens the Retevmo label to include patients with locally advanced diseases and converts the May 2020 accelerated approval for NSCLC to a traditional approval.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 2.10% at $302.70 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral