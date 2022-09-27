ñol

Seagen, Zai Lab Ink Regional Strategic Licensing Agreement For Cervical Cancer Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Seagen, Zai Lab Ink Regional Strategic Licensing Agreement For Cervical Cancer Treatment
  • Seagen Inc SGEN and Zai Lab Limited ZLAB have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. 
  • TIVDAK is the first and only ADC approved in the U.S. for treating adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
  • The collaboration supports regional patient enrollment for InnovaTV 301, a global Phase 3 trial of TIVDAK in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will receive an upfront payment of $30 million, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales of TIVDAK in the Zai Lab territory. 
  • Based on the existing TIVDAK co-development and co-commercialization collaboration between Seagen and Genmab A/S GMAB, all upfront, milestone payments and royalties will be shared 50/50 with Genmab.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are up 1.30% at $137.03, and ZLAB shares are up 4.86% at $39.25 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral