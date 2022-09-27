Seagen, Zai Lab Ink Regional Strategic Licensing Agreement For Cervical Cancer Treatment

- Seagen Inc SGEN and Zai Lab Limited ZLAB have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- TIVDAK is the first and only ADC approved in the U.S. for treating adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
- The collaboration supports regional patient enrollment for InnovaTV 301, a global Phase 3 trial of TIVDAK in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will receive an upfront payment of $30 million, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales of TIVDAK in the Zai Lab territory.
- Based on the existing TIVDAK co-development and co-commercialization collaboration between Seagen and Genmab A/S GMAB, all upfront, milestone payments and royalties will be shared 50/50 with Genmab.
- Price Action: SGEN shares are up 1.30% at $137.03, and ZLAB shares are up 4.86% at $39.25 on the last check Tuesday.
