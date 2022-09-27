Corvus Pharma's Partner Secures China Approval For Early-Stage Mupadolimab Trial For Lung, Head & Neck Cancer

- The China National Medical Products Administration signed off Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc's CRVS IND application to initiate a Phase 1/1b trial of mupadolimab (formerly CPI-006).
- The study will be conducted by Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Corvus' partner in China.
- Mupadolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 with a mechanism of activating B cells to generate immune responses to tumor antigens and viruses in patients with relapsed refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell cancers (HNSCC).
- Corvus co-founded Angel Pharma to develop its pipeline in greater China. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mupadolimab in greater China.
- Angel Pharma is examining mupadolimab in a Phase 1/1b trial designed to confirm the dose and evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immune biomarkers, and efficacy as a single agent and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- The clinical trial's efficacy endpoints are complete response, partial response, disease control rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival.
- Price Action: CRVS shares closed 5.04% at $0.76 during after-hours trading on Monday.
