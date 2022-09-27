ñol

Corvus Pharma's Partner Secures China Approval For Early-Stage Mupadolimab Trial For Lung, Head & Neck Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
  • The China National Medical Products Administration signed off Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc's CRVS IND application to initiate a Phase 1/1b trial of mupadolimab (formerly CPI-006). 
  • The study will be conducted by Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Corvus' partner in China. 
  • Mupadolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 with a mechanism of activating B cells to generate immune responses to tumor antigens and viruses in patients with relapsed refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell cancers (HNSCC).
  • Corvus co-founded Angel Pharma to develop its pipeline in greater China. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mupadolimab in greater China.
  • Angel Pharma is examining mupadolimab in a Phase 1/1b trial designed to confirm the dose and evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immune biomarkers, and efficacy as a single agent and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab). 
  • The clinical trial's efficacy endpoints are complete response, partial response, disease control rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival.
  • Price Action: CRVS shares closed 5.04% at $0.76 during after-hours trading on Monday.

