Corvus Pharma's Partner Secures China Approval For Early-Stage Mupadolimab Trial For Lung, Head & Neck Cancer

The China National Medical Products Administration signed off Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc's CRVS IND application to initiate a Phase 1/1b trial of mupadolimab (formerly CPI-006).

The study will be conducted by Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Corvus' partner in China.

, Corvus' partner in China. Mupadolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 with a mechanism of activating B cells to generate immune responses to tumor antigens and viruses in patients with relapsed refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell cancers (HNSCC).

Corvus co-founded Angel Pharma to develop its pipeline in greater China. Angel Pharma licensed the rights from Corvus to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mupadolimab in greater China.

Angel Pharma is examining mupadolimab in a Phase 1/1b trial designed to confirm the dose and evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immune biomarkers, and efficacy as a single agent and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

The clinical trial's efficacy endpoints are complete response, partial response, disease control rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival.

Price Action: CRVS shares closed 5.04% at $0.76 during after-hours trading on Monday.

