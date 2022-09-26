Pfizer CEO Contracts COVID-19 Infection For Second Time

by

Pfizer Inc's PFE CEO Albert Bourla said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

CEO Albert Bourla said he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm feeling well and symptom-free," 60-year-old Bourla said in a statement. In August, he contacted COVID and received one course of paxlovid, Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment.

Bourla has received four doses of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE BNTX .

. Bourla said he has not yet taken the new bivalent booster.

Developed by Moderna Inc MRNA and Pfizer/BioNTech, the updated bivalent shots aim to tackle the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up 84.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of all circulating variants in the U.S., based on latest data, Reuters reported.

and Pfizer/BioNTech, the updated bivalent shots aim to tackle the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up 84.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of all circulating variants in the U.S., based on latest data, Reuters reported. "I've not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait three months since my previous COVID case, which was back in mid-August," Bourla added.

A federal health agency said that over 25 million doses of the so-called bivalent shots had been sent out this week, mainly from Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as production of the Moderna vaccine ramps up.

Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.66% at $43.79 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.