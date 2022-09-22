ñol

Luna Innovations Shares Pop After New Contract With Medtech Giant Intuitive Surgical

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
Luna Innovations Shares Pop After New Contract With Medtech Giant Intuitive Surgical
  • Luna Innovations Inc LUNA announced a new $14.2 million contract with its long-standing partner Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.
  • This new agreement provides for the supply of critical photonic subsystems manufactured by Luna and incorporated into Intuitive's next-generation robotic surgical systems.
  • Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization Controllers will play a critical role in the further production of hardware modules for Intuitive's advanced surgical systems.
  • Also ReadArdagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
  • Laser-based fiber optic sensing systems are now widely deployed across many industries due to the benefits of fiber optics over traditional techniques in terms of precision and scalability. 
  • Advanced robotic surgery increasingly relies on optical-based measurement systems as a core component. 
  • Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization Controllers deliver the high performance needed to maintain maximum precision and reliability required for rapidly growing applications like robotic surgery.
  • Price Action: LUNA stock is up 2.86% at $4.67, and ISRG shares are down 2.15% at $190.85 on the last check Thursday.

