Luna Innovations Shares Pop After New Contract With Medtech Giant Intuitive Surgical

- Luna Innovations Inc LUNA announced a new $14.2 million contract with its long-standing partner Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.
- This new agreement provides for the supply of critical photonic subsystems manufactured by Luna and incorporated into Intuitive's next-generation robotic surgical systems.
- Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization Controllers will play a critical role in the further production of hardware modules for Intuitive's advanced surgical systems.
- Laser-based fiber optic sensing systems are now widely deployed across many industries due to the benefits of fiber optics over traditional techniques in terms of precision and scalability.
- Advanced robotic surgery increasingly relies on optical-based measurement systems as a core component.
- Luna's PHOENIX tunable laser and compact line of Optical Polarization Controllers deliver the high performance needed to maintain maximum precision and reliability required for rapidly growing applications like robotic surgery.
- Price Action: LUNA stock is up 2.86% at $4.67, and ISRG shares are down 2.15% at $190.85 on the last check Thursday.
