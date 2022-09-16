ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read
Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back.

“Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned. The share price has declined over the past few weeks and “now you get to get in at a cheap price, great yield,” she added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, saying, “2% of surgeries are done via robotics now.”

She added: “Automation is coming to manufacturing but also to the health care industry.” 

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose AO Smith Corp AOS as his final trade. “The stock came down with housing, but 70% of their business is replacement,” Brown stated. “It’s wrong, I think the stock is way too cheap,” he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Boston PrivateCNBCGilman Hill Asset ManagementJenny HarringtonJoshua BrownRitholtz Wealth ManagementShannon SaccociaLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas