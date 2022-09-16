Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back.

“Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned. The share price has declined over the past few weeks and “now you get to get in at a cheap price, great yield,” she added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG, saying, “2% of surgeries are done via robotics now.”

She added: “Automation is coming to manufacturing but also to the health care industry.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose AO Smith Corp AOS as his final trade. “The stock came down with housing, but 70% of their business is replacement,” Brown stated. “It’s wrong, I think the stock is way too cheap,” he added.