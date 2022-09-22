Novo Nordisk's Experimental Diabetes Treatment Achieves Better Blood Sugar Targets Than Insulin Degludec

by

presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial of insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting 2022. The data demonstrated that 37% of patients treated with once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c <7.0% without experiencing severe or clinically significant hypoglycemia, compared with 27% of those treated with insulin deglude.

Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes. From a mean baseline of 8.17% (icodec) and 8.10% (degludec), once-weekly insulin icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of 0.93% compared with 0.71% for insulin degludec.

People with diabetes in ONWARDS 2 reported significantly greater satisfaction in favor of once-weekly insulin icodec than insulin degludec at 26 weeks.

The mean weekly insulin dose was 268 U/week for insulin icodec vs. 244 U/week for insulin degludec. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week 26 was 1.40 kg for insulin icodec compared with –0.30 kg for insulin degludec.

In the trial, once-weekly insulin icodec appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile.

Price Action: NVO shares are down 1.17% at $98.06 on the last check Thursday.

