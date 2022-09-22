ñol

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 11:23 AM | 1 min read
Novo Nordisk's Experimental Diabetes Treatment Achieves Better Blood Sugar Targets Than Insulin Degludec
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial of insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting 2022.
  • The data demonstrated that 37% of patients treated with once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c <7.0% without experiencing severe or clinically significant hypoglycemia, compared with 27% of those treated with insulin deglude.
  • Related: Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes.
  • From a mean baseline of 8.17% (icodec) and 8.10% (degludec), once-weekly insulin icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of 0.93% compared with 0.71% for insulin degludec.
  • People with diabetes in ONWARDS 2 reported significantly greater satisfaction in favor of once-weekly insulin icodec than insulin degludec at 26 weeks.
  • The mean weekly insulin dose was 268 U/week for insulin icodec vs. 244 U/week for insulin degludec. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week 26 was 1.40 kg for insulin icodec compared with –0.30 kg for insulin degludec.
  • In the trial, once-weekly insulin icodec appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. 
  • Price Action: NVO shares are down 1.17% at $98.06 on the last check Thursday.

