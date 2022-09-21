Intercept Pharma Summarizes Key Actions in Strategic Financial Repositioning

by

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT announced a summary of its actions to improve its capital position, including the recently announced private repurchases of senior secured convertible notes.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Intercept Settles Ocaliva Litigation With Reddy's Lab. Intercept has been able to lower principal debt outstanding by 54%, or $388.9 million to $336.3 million, and decrease annual cash interest expense by 58%, or $13.6 million to $9.8 on an annual basis.

In addition, these activities reduced overall potential shareholder dilution associated with the secured convertible notes.

Intercept used a combination of cash from the sale of its international business and stock to fund the 2022 transactions.

The net result has allowed Intercept to grow its cash position to over $500 million, driving an improvement in net debt of approximately $450 million.

Price Action: ICPT shares are down 14% at $15.37 on the last check Wednesday.

