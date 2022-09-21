Argenx Seeks FDA Nod For Its Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment Formulated For Subcutaneous Injection

- Argenx SE ARGX has submitted an FDA marketing application for SC efgartigimod for adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
- SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO ENHANZE drug delivery technology.
- ENHANZE facilitates the subcutaneous injection delivery of biologics that are typically administered via intravenous (IV) infusion.
- Related: Argenx's Drug Scores European Approval For Muscular Fatigue Disorder.
- The submission package includes data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study evaluating the noninferiority of SC efgartigimod compared to intravenously administered Vyvgart.
- ADAPT-SC met its primary endpoint of total IgG reduction from baseline at day 29, demonstrating noninferiority of SC efgartigimod to Vyvgart.
- Patients treated with SC efgartigimod achieved a mean total IgG reduction of 66.4% from baseline at day 29, compared to a 62.2% reduction with Vyvgart.
- Results were consistent across the overall population.
- Further, 69.1% of patients treated with SC efgartigimod showed improved quality of life scores.
- The safety profile for SC efgartigimod was consistent with the ADAPT study.
- Price Action: ARGX shares are trading 0.01% lower at $370.43 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral