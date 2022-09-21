- Sesen Bio Inc SESN and privately held Carisma Therapeutics Inc have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.
- The combined company will operate under the Carisma Therapeutics moniker under the "CARM symbol" and is expected to have approximately $180 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $30 million from concurrent financing by Carisma, which is expected to fund the company through 2024.
- Sesen Bio suffered FDA rejection for its lead product Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. In July, Sesen stopped developing the product and started looking for alternatives.
- Carisma recently entered into a strategic partnership with Moderna Inc MRNA for in vivo CAR-M therapies for up to 12 targets for cancer.
- Carisma received a $45 million up-front cash payment and an investment by Moderna in the form of a $35 million convertible note.
- Under the collaboration, Carisma will receive full research funding and is eligible to receive milestone payments plus sales royalties.
- Carisma has also partnered with Novartis AG NVS to operate as Carisma's contract manufacturing organization for the clinical supply of its lead clinical program, CT-0508.
- Price Action: SESN shares are down 39.20% at $0.41 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.