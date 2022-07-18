ñol

Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 8:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc SESN has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
  • The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA.
  • This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionally, the company intends to seek a partner to develop Vicineum further.
  • Related: Sesen Bio To Conduct Additional Trial For Potential Resubmission Of Vicineum In Bladder Cancer.
  • As of June 30, the company had $161.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Vicineum is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A.
  • Price Action: SESN shares are down 17.8% at $0.74 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

