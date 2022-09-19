After US Study, Pfizer's 20-Valent Pneumococcal Jab Aces European Infant Study

by

Pfizer Inc PFE announced positive topline results from its European Phase 3 study in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC).

Of the 20 serotypes, 19 met that endpoint, Pfizer said.

In August, Pfizer's 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine showed that all 20 serotypes met the statistical non-inferiority criteria in US Phase 3 infant study after four doses.

The study also looked at the same metric at an earlier point: one month after the second dose. Sixteen of the 20 serotypes met non-inferiority.

And on the final co-primary outcome, the non-inferiority of the percentage of patients with predefined serotype-specific IgG concentrations one month after dose 2, nine of the 20 serotypes met the NI criteria.

"Strong functional antibody responses" were seen across all 20 vaccine serotypes, similar to that seen with the first two iterations of Prevenar, Pfizer said. Booster responses also increased after doses 2 and 3.

Safety findings came in "similar to Prevenar 13," Pfizer said. "Concomitant use with common pediatric vaccines were supported."

Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.52% at $45.33 on the last check Monday.

