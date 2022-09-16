AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail, RSV Treatment For Infants Gets European Authority Backing

by

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has backed using AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 drug treatment.

COVID-19 drug treatment. AstraZeneca said the EMA had backed Evusheld as a treatment for adults and adolescents with COVID who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of worsening their disease.

The antibody cocktail was previously only approved as a preventative treatment for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

Related: AstraZeneca Scores Its First Global Approval For Antibody Evusheld As COVID-19 Treatment.

AstraZeneca Scores Its First Global Approval For Antibody Evusheld As COVID-19 Treatment. The EMA also endorsed Beyfortus (nirsevimab) to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in infants.

Related: AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Nirsevimab Shows 75% Efficacy Against RSV In Healthy Infants.

AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Nirsevimab Shows 75% Efficacy Against RSV In Healthy Infants. AstraZeneca is developing Beyfortus along with Sanofi SA SNY .

. The pharma giant also said that if Beyfortus is approved, it will become the first protective option for newborn and infant population against RSV lower respiratory tract disease.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.82% at $59.20 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.