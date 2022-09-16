ñol

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail, RSV Treatment For Infants Gets European Authority Backing

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 6:58 AM | 1 min read
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail, RSV Treatment For Infants Gets European Authority Backing
  • The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has backed using AstraZeneca Plc's AZN COVID-19 drug treatment.
  • AstraZeneca said the EMA had backed Evusheld as a treatment for adults and adolescents with COVID who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of worsening their disease.
  • The antibody cocktail was previously only approved as a preventative treatment for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.
  • Related: AstraZeneca Scores Its First Global Approval For Antibody Evusheld As COVID-19 Treatment.
  • The EMA also endorsed Beyfortus (nirsevimab) to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in infants.
  • Related: AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Nirsevimab Shows 75% Efficacy Against RSV In Healthy Infants.
  • AstraZeneca is developing Beyfortus along with Sanofi SA SNY.
  • The pharma giant also said that if Beyfortus is approved, it will become the first protective option for newborn and infant population against RSV lower respiratory tract disease.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.82% at $59.20 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral