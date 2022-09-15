ñol

Melanoma Study Achieves Key Milestone as Bristol's Flagship Treatment Secures Improvement in Survival Rates

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 12:22 PM | 1 min read
Melanoma Study Achieves Key Milestone as Bristol's Flagship Treatment Secures Improvement in Survival Rates
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co BMY announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) in melanoma patients.
  • Opdivo as a single agent in the adjuvant setting in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) versus placebo.
  • Related: Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis. 
  • No new safety signals were observed at the time of the analysis.
  • CheckMate -76K is part of BMS' development program studying Opdivo and Opdivo-based combinations in earlier stages of cancer, which currently spans seven tumor types.
  • The company will complete a full evaluation of the CheckMate -76K data and looks forward to sharing the results at an upcoming medical conference.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 1.37% at $71.44 on the last check Thursday.

