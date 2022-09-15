by

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co BMY announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) in melanoma patients.

announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) in melanoma patients. Opdivo as a single agent in the adjuvant setting in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) versus placebo.

Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis. No new safety signals were observed at the time of the analysis.

CheckMate -76K is part of BMS' development program studying Opdivo and Opdivo-based combinations in earlier stages of cancer, which currently spans seven tumor types.

The company will complete a full evaluation of the CheckMate -76K data and looks forward to sharing the results at an upcoming medical conference.

