Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced preliminary Phase 1 data supporting the clinical advancement of ALN-HSD for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

After single-dose evaluation in healthy adult volunteers (Part A), multiple doses of ALN-HSD are being studied in adult patients with NASH (Part B).

Patients in the first two Part B cohorts (200 and 400 mg quarterly) have completed at least six months on the study.

The remaining cohorts explore a lower dose or a later biopsy time point.

Alnylam Posts Mid-Stage Study Data From Regeneron-Partnered Kidney Disease Drug. In the first two Part B cohorts, ALN-HSD was associated with robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease Activity Score over six months in patients receiving ALN-HSD (N=20) relative to placebo (N=4).

The study was not powered to achieve statistical significance on these endpoints, and the primary outcome measure is the frequency of adverse events.

ALN-HSD has exhibited an encouraging safety and tolerability profile.

The most common treatment-emergent adverse event in healthy subjects treated with ALN-HSD (N=44) was injection site reaction.

The companies plan to initiate a Phase 2 study in adult patients with NASH in late 2022.

Price Action: REGN shares are down 0.58% at $693.60, and ALNY is down 0.61% at $207.00 on the last check Thursday.

