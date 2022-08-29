Alnylam Posts Mid-Stage Study Data From Regeneron-Partnered Kidney Disease Drug

- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY announced results from a Phase 2 study of cemdisiran for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).
- Cemdisiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway and is under development in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.
- New results demonstrated a 36% reduction in 24-hour urine total protein and a higher proportion, 32% versus 13%, of patients treated with cemdisiran as compared to those on placebo, respectively, achieving greater than or equal to 50% reduction in 24-hour UPCR.
- Spot urine data were consistent with 24-hour urine data, with the initial onset of treatment effect emerging as early as Week 8 and remaining stable over time. Patients on cemdisiran achieved a 46% placebo-adjusted reduction from baseline in spot UPCR at 32 weeks.
- The results showed that cemdisiran was generally well tolerated with no adverse events. One death occurred in the cemdisiran arm due to cardiorespiratory collapse; this was not considered related to the study drug.
