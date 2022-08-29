ñol

Alnylam Posts Mid-Stage Study Data From Regeneron-Partnered Kidney Disease Drug

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 11:40 AM | 1 min read
Alnylam Posts Mid-Stage Study Data From Regeneron-Partnered Kidney Disease Drug
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY announced results from a Phase 2 study of cemdisiran for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).
  • Cemdisiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway and is under development in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.
  • New results demonstrated a 36% reduction in 24-hour urine total protein and a higher proportion, 32% versus 13%, of patients treated with cemdisiran as compared to those on placebo, respectively, achieving greater than or equal to 50% reduction in 24-hour UPCR. 
  • Spot urine data were consistent with 24-hour urine data, with the initial onset of treatment effect emerging as early as Week 8 and remaining stable over time. Patients on cemdisiran achieved a 46% placebo-adjusted reduction from baseline in spot UPCR at 32 weeks.
  • The results showed that cemdisiran was generally well tolerated with no adverse events. One death occurred in the cemdisiran arm due to cardiorespiratory collapse; this was not considered related to the study drug.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are down 0.68% at $209.51 on the last check Monday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

