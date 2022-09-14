- Lantern Pharma Inc LTRN will present preclinical data on the in vivo efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184 for pancreatic cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference.
- LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation acylfulvene that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells harboring mutations in DNA damage repair (DDR) genes and overexpressing the enzyme PTGR1.
- Pancreatic cancer cells are expected to be sensitive to LP-184 treatment, as around 25% of these cancers harbor elevated levels of PTGR1 and mutations in DDR genes.
- After two rounds of LP-184 treatment, the ATR and BRCA1 pancreatic cancer mouse models had tumor growth inhibitions of 140% and 112%, respectively. LP-184 treatment was generally well-tolerated in these mice, and minimal differences were observed in body weight and blood counts relative to treatment control groups.
- The AACR presentation will show additional data demonstrating that LP-184 can act synergistically in vitro and in vivo with several standard-of-care or FDA-approved agents.
- These results demonstrate LP-184's potential as a therapeutic agent for pancreatic cancer as a monotherapy or combination with other approved therapies.
- The company expects a targeted IND submission for LP-184 in Q1 2023 and Phase 1 clinical trials to commence in Q2 2023.
- Price Action: LTRN shares are up 9.09% at $5.52 on the last check Wednesday.
