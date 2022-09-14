by

Lantern Pharma Inc LTRN will present preclinical data on the in vivo efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184 for pancreatic cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference.

will present preclinical data on the in vivo efficacy of its drug candidate LP-184 for pancreatic cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference. LP-184 is a small molecule drug candidate and next-generation acylfulvene that preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells harboring mutations in DNA damage repair (DDR) genes and overexpressing the enzyme PTGR1.

Pancreatic cancer cells are expected to be sensitive to LP-184 treatment, as around 25% of these cancers harbor elevated levels of PTGR1 and mutations in DDR genes.

After two rounds of LP-184 treatment, the ATR and BRCA1 pancreatic cancer mouse models had tumor growth inhibitions of 140% and 112%, respectively. LP-184 treatment was generally well-tolerated in these mice, and minimal differences were observed in body weight and blood counts relative to treatment control groups.

The AACR presentation will show additional data demonstrating that LP-184 can act synergistically in vitro and in vivo with several standard-of-care or FDA-approved agents.

These results demonstrate LP-184's potential as a therapeutic agent for pancreatic cancer as a monotherapy or combination with other approved therapies.

The company expects a targeted IND submission for LP-184 in Q1 2023 and Phase 1 clinical trials to commence in Q2 2023.

Price Action: LTRN shares are up 9.09% at $5.52 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.