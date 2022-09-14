- POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT priced its public offering of 13.9 million shares at $9.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $125 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of almost 12% from the last close price of $10.18 on Tuesday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.01 million shares.
- POINT will use the proceeds to fund clinical and preclinical research and development programs.
- Akero Therapeutics Inc AKRO commenced an underwritten public offering of $175.0 million.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares.
- Price Action: AKRO shares are down 6.51% at $27.16, and PNT shares are down 11.40% at $9.02 on the last check Wednesday.
