POINT Biopharma Shares Jump After Updated Efficacy, Safety Data From Prostate Cancer Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 12:06 PM | 1 min read
  • POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT shared updated efficacy and safety data from the 27-patient lead-in cohort for the Company's phase 3 SPLASH trial evaluating PNT2002 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). 
  • The newly released data based on a median follow-up of 11.7 months revealed a median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) of 11.5 months, compared to the control arm benchmarks of 3.5–4.2 months.
  • Median overall survival had not been reached with an 11.7-month median duration of follow-up from the time of enrollment.
  • A best radiographic objective response (CR, PR) was achieved in 60% of the 10 participants with the evaluable disease at baseline.
  • From a median baseline PSA (ng/mL) of 22 (range 0.3–701.0), 11 (42%) participants achieved a PSA50 response.
  • PNT2002 was well tolerated, with no treatment-related deaths and few treatment-related AEs of grade 3 or higher.
  • Price Action: PNT shares are up 16.5% at $9.99 on the last check Monday.

