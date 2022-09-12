by

shared updated efficacy and safety data from the 27-patient lead-in cohort for the Company's phase 3 SPLASH trial evaluating PNT2002 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The newly released data based on a median follow-up of 11.7 months revealed a median radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) of 11.5 months, compared to the control arm benchmarks of 3.5–4.2 months.

Median overall survival had not been reached with an 11.7-month median duration of follow-up from the time of enrollment.

A best radiographic objective response (CR, PR) was achieved in 60% of the 10 participants with the evaluable disease at baseline.

From a median baseline PSA (ng/mL) of 22 (range 0.3–701.0), 11 (42%) participants achieved a PSA50 response.

PNT2002 was well tolerated, with no treatment-related deaths and few treatment-related AEs of grade 3 or higher.

Price Action: PNT shares are up 16.5% at $9.99 on the last check Monday.

