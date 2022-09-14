by

Immutep Limited IMMP provides a clinical development update for its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti).

provides a clinical development update for its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti). Based on compelling data, the company is prioritizing 1L NSCLC in terms of late-stage clinical strategy. Together with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda, efti has been delivering solid results.

Keytruda, efti has been delivering solid results. Immutep's next steps in NSCLC will be shaped by the maturing TACTI-002 data, with additional data expected in Q4 2022 and feedback from regulatory authorities.

The company says encouraging Phase 2 data supports the broad therapeutic potential of efti in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head & neck cancer, and metastatic breast cancer.

Immutep's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Encouraging Efficacy As Second-Line Treatment. Initial results from Immutep's ongoing INSIGHT-003 trial evaluating efti in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy are also expected in Q4 2022. These results may help to inform further the design of our late-stage trial in 1L NSCLC.

In addition to Immutep's current development program, the company is also engaged in discussions with several external parties to test efti in new settings. Expanding clinical settings will help further explore the potential of efti and enhance its value.

Including the planned program expansion, Immutep remains well-funded with ~$80 million in cash as of 30 June 2022, providing a cash runway into early 2024.

Price Action: IMMP shares are trading 4.4% higher at $1.90 on the last check Wednesday.

