Immutep's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Encouraging Efficacy As Second-Line Treatment

Immutep Limited IMMP announced new interim data from 2nd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients (Part B) in the Phase 2 TACTI-002 trial.

Part B evaluates Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 36 patients.

Median overall survival (OS) was 9.7 months for those who received chemo-free therapy of efti in combination with pembrolizumab, comparable with the current standard of care chemotherapy options in this 2nd line setting.

Favorable sustained survival with 36.5% of patients alive at 18 months.

Disease Control Rate (DCR) was 36.1%, and disease control (progression-free) in 25% of patients at six months.

Durable responses of 10+ months in 5.6% (2/36) of patients, with both patients continuing in the trial for over 11 months and 24+ months.

Efti, combined with pembrolizumab, continues to be safe and well-tolerated, with no new safety signals.

Efti's good safety profile to date compares favorably to the standard of care chemotherapy options.

Price Action: IMMP shares are down 1.77% at $2.22 during the market session on the last check Monday.

