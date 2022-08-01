ñol

Immutep's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Encouraging Efficacy As Second-Line Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Immutep Limited IMMP announced new interim data from 2nd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients (Part B) in the Phase 2 TACTI-002 trial. 
  • Part B evaluates Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 36 patients.
  • Median overall survival (OS) was 9.7 months for those who received chemo-free therapy of efti in combination with pembrolizumab, comparable with the current standard of care chemotherapy options in this 2nd line setting.
  • Favorable sustained survival with 36.5% of patients alive at 18 months.
  • Disease Control Rate (DCR) was 36.1%, and disease control (progression-free) in 25% of patients at six months.
  • Durable responses of 10+ months in 5.6% (2/36) of patients, with both patients continuing in the trial for over 11 months and 24+ months.
  • Efti, combined with pembrolizumab, continues to be safe and well-tolerated, with no new safety signals.
  • Efti's good safety profile to date compares favorably to the standard of care chemotherapy options.
  • Price Action: IMMP shares are down 1.77% at $2.22 during the market session on the last check Monday.

